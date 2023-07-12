‘Superman: Legacy’ Adds ‘Barry’s Anthony Carrigan To Cast

Barry‘s Anthony Carrigan is having a top-notch day, having been announced as part of the cast of James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy just after landing his third Emmy nomination for his work on the HBO dark comedy.

Carrigan has been tapped for the role of superhero Metamorpho, whose alter ego is the archaeologist Rex Mason. David Corenswet is Clark Kent aka Superman, as previously announced, with Rachel Brosnahan as his love interest Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner aka Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

DC co-chief Gunn is directing the film, discussed as the first in a DC franchise reset, from his own script. Studio co-boss Peter Safran is producing the pic, drawing on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

Carrigan has done stand-out work across four seasons of HBO’s Barry, finding himself at the center of many a meme with his turn as NoHo Hank, the happy-go-lucky, Chechen mafia leader who falls in with co-creator and star Bill Hader’s hitman-turned-actor, Barry Berkman. Other notable credits for the actor include Fox’s Gotham and Netflix’s film Fatherhood with Kevin Hart. His Superman casting was first reported by THR.