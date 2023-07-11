‘Superman: Legacy’: Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced & Edi Gathegi Latest To Join 

Warner Bros has begun rounding out the cast for DC franchise resetter Superman: Legacy, studio chief Peter Safran has announced in a new piece with Vanity Fair, with Nathan Fillion (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Isabela Merced (Madame Web) and Edi Gathegi (The Harder They Fall) coming aboard.

Fillion will portray Guy Gardner — one iteration of the superhero Green Lantern — with Merced as Hawkgirl and Gathegi as Mister Terrific. David Corenswet will play Clark Kent aka Superman, as previously announced, with Rachel Brosnahan as his love interest, Lois Lane.

Studio boss James Gunn is directing from his own script, which draws on DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Safran is serving as producer.

Fillion currently leads the popular ABC police procedural The Rookie and has appeared most recently on the film side in such other comic book titles as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Suicide Squad, both of which Gunn directed. Also on the docket for him is the Austin Peters-directed thriller Skincare with Elizabeth Banks.

Merced has a full dance card up ahead with roles in everything from Sony’s Madame Web to the Fede Alvarez-helmed Alien: Romulus, action thriller Ballerina Overdrive and Hannah Marks’ Turtles All the Way Down. Recent credits for the actress on the film side include Rosaline and Father of the Bride.

Currently seen starring in Apple TV+’s sci-fi drama For All Mankind, Gathegi also counts amongst his recent credits films like The Harder They Fall and shows like Briarpatch. Other upcoming projects include the sci-fi drama Aporia with Judy Greer and the Netflix series Zero Day with Robert De Niro.