Is The Sundance Film Festival On The Move? – The Dish

EXCLUSIVE: Amid all the strike news and Emmy noms on the horizon, here’s something wild we heard recently and that’s that the Sundance Film Festival has been fielding bids from a handful of cities to relocate the festival from its Park City, UT home base.

Sources tell us that Sundance is looking for another city to host future editions of the indie film festival and market. Already, Sundance has a contract with Park City city hall to remain in the ski town until at least 2026.

Among those places in the mix in what are very early talks, are Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“The Festival is based in Utah,” a Sundance rep tells Deadline tonight, “We are not exploring new locations. We look forward to everyone joining us there for our 40th edition, January 18-28 at the Festival.”

What’s been going on per Sundance insiders is that they’ve been looking at other cities to host another Sundance Lab. The Sundance Resort, where one of the labs is held, is about to undergo construction. The labs are the year-round programs that the Sundance Institute runs where burgeoning filmmakers develop their projects.

“We currently, as well as in the past, run our year-round artist program labs in various locations from Utah to New Mexico to Massachusetts to Los Angeles to Texas to Wyoming as well internationally and online,” the Sundance rep added.

“One of our primary locations is undergoing construction, so we are exploring alternatives for where the in-person elements of some of our labs can take place should the construction be an issue,” the fest rep added.

Sold by Redford back in late 2020, the Sundance Resort, located 36 miles from Park City, underwent extensive renovations in 2021 under its new owners. With more work to come next April with the building of a new 63-room lodging inn closer to the ski lifts, those renos could impact those areas where some of the Sundance Labs have been held for a number of years

Santa Fe has already become a major hub for Hollywood productions, their track record including Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and the movie Prey, not to mention the tragic first incarnation of the Alec Baldwin starring Rust. Last year, the now Netflix-owned Albuquerque Studios broke ground on a major expansion of the 16-year old facility. The City Different counts a handful of cinemas such as the George R.R. Martin owned single screen Jean Cocteau Cinema, the 1930 built Lensic historic theater, the Violet Crown multiplex, the CCA, and the Regal Santa Fe Place. More screens would be needed to meet the demands of a festival that attracts over 86K in-person. In 2022, the entertainment industry economy delivered $855.4 million to the state of New Mexico, setting a record, and a 36% spoke over 2021.

Stayed tuned.