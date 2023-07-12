‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Renewed For Season 2 By Bravo

Bravo has renewed Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard for a second season.

The reality series premiered on May 7 of this year and the format is based on the long-running Summer House set in the Hamptoms that premiered back in 2017.

“We’re headed back to the Vineyard,” read the tweet by the cable network confirming the second season renewal. “#SummerHouseMV is officially coming back for season 2 and films this summer.”

The first season of the show was comprised of 8 episodes and followed a group of young Black professionals vacationing on Martha’s Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and one of the first beach destinations where African Americans could vacation and purchase property.

Nicholas “Nick” Arrington, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Silas Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Jason Lyke, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas and Alex Tyree were part of the cast of the first season.

Mariah Torres was also featured on the show but left after the house voted her out following an altercation with fellow housemate Bria.

The first season of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard was filmed off-season while this second one is scheduled to be produced during the hot summer season. Their older siblings of Summer House are also in the production of Season 8 of its series, which started over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Bravo didn’t officially confirm which cast members would be returning nor when the second season was expected to start airing.