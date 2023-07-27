‘Suits’ Breaks Nielsen Streaming Record For Acquired Programming; ‘The Bear’ Hits 1B Minutes Viewed In A Week

Suits is proving to be a top performer for Netflix and Peacock.

The USA Network series saw an impressive 3.1B viewing minutes during the week of June 26 to July 2 across the two streaming services, according to Nielsen’s latest streaming data. That marks a 36% increase in viewership from the week prior and another week atop the Nielsen streaming charts.

This is unusually high viewing time for an acquired series and breaks the record for an acquired series in one measurement week. Though there have been several, including Manifest and The Office, that have tallied plenty of weeks with over 1B viewing minutes after landing on a streaming platform, none have managed to perform quite so well.

According to Nielsen, Manifest previously hit a record-breaking (among acquired content) 2.5B weekly viewing minutes in June 2021 — meaning that Suits blew past that record by 650M.

Nielsen also predicts that several more weeks of success are on the horizon for Suits, since 75% of the viewing total during this week was generated by only the first three seasons of the series. There are nine seasons total of the legal dramedy.

FX’s The Bear also vaulted to No. 3 on the list, up from No. 5 the week prior. The series, which recently scored several Emmy nominations for its first season, drew 1B viewing minutes on Hulu in the week following the premiere of Season 2. This is only the second time that a Hulu original has passed the 1B-minute threshold, since The Handmaid’s Tale did so during the first week of May in 2021 with 1.04B.

With the release of the first five episodes of The Witcher Season 3, the Netflix series catapulted onto the Nielsen charts at No. 2 with 1.3B viewing minutes.

Prime Video also joined the overall Top 10 with Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, which managed 778M viewing minutes and No. 6 on the overall list and No. 3 among originals.

As usual, Disney+ was represented on the overall list with Bluey. The streamer’s latest Marvel series Secret Invasion made it onto the acquired list at No. 6 with 464M viewing minutes across the two available episodes.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: