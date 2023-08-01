‘Suits’ EP On Potential Revival & Prospects Of Getting Meghan Markle To Return

Suits is finding new life on streaming platforms like Peacock and Netflix and recently had 3.1B viewing minutes, according to Nielsen data.

The USA Network show ended its nine-season run in 2019 but with interest for the Meghan Markle-starring show, a potential revival could be in its future.

Executive producer Gene Klein recently opened up about the chances of continuing the show in some capacity. Klein talked to TVLine and said he has been in contact with the creator of the series and showrunner Aaron Korsh about “expecting a call at some point” about a reboot.

“I’m not aware of any serious conversations. It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I’m aware of,” Klein added.

Throughout its lifetime, Suits starred Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Amanda Schull, Dulee Hill and Katherine Heigl in the final two seasons.

Klein mentioned that over the years “it was a complicated dance keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors deals done and keeping them involved through the end of the show.”

He continued, “I’d be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I’d also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such a good friend.”

Proving difficult to get again is Markle since marrying Prince Harry back in 2018.

“I would assume that’s just not possible,” Klein said about getting Markle to play Rachel again.

Markle left the series at the end of Season 7 after her character moves to Seattle and marries Mike Ross, the character played by Adams.