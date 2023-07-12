‘Succession’ Leads Departing Series In Emmy Noms At 27; ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ & ‘Barry’ Also Major Players

Amongst canceled or otherwise departing series on Emmy nominations morning, Succession prevailed as expected, leading the pack as an Outstanding Drama Series contender with a staggering 27 total nominations.

The tally is the largest scored to date by the Machiavellian HBO family drama, which last year came in with 25 and has won 13 since 2019. Succession also made history today as the first show to nab three Drama Actor slots — for Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox and Kieran Culkin.

Among the other major players this morning, in the area of departing series, was Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, which perhaps doesn’t entirely fit in the category given a degree of ambivalence expressed in the media amongst its creators as to the prospect of further seasons, even as they’ve proclaimed that the acclaimed comedy was conceived as a three-season story. The show co-created by and starring Jason Sudeikis today secured 21 nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, having previously taken 11 statuettes from 40 noms.

RELATED: Emmy Winners For Best Drama Since 1960: A Photo Gallery

Other leaders in the pack included Prime Video’s period stand-up dramedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 14, HBO’s dark hitman comedy Barry with 11 and AMC’s Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul, which notched 7 nominations for the back half of its sixth and final season, wrapped up last year.

RELATED: Best Comedy Series Emmy Winners Since 1952: A Photo Gallery

HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show claimed three nominations, with Netflix’s Dead to Me taking just one, for star Christina Applegate’s Comedy Lead Actress performance. Among the snubbed were FX’s Atlanta, HBO’s Perry Mason, Max’s The Other Two, Disney+’s Willow, ABC’s The Goldbergs and Fox’s Call Me Kat.

RELATED: 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

There’s still the possibility that the 2023 Emmys may be forced to shift back their dates, pending developments with the WGA strike, as the industry waits with bated breath to see if the actors guild will strike, as well. We’ll know more about that by tonight. But for now, the show is set to air on September 18th.

RELATED: We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023

RELATED: TV Series Fading To Black In 2023 & Beyond: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows

RELATED: New Series On Broadcast Networks In 2023-24: Photo Gallery