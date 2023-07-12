‘Succession’ Makes Emmys History With 3 Lead Actor Nominations For Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong & Kieran Culkin

Succession has made Emmy history with its final season.

Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin are nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, marking the first time ever that the Lead Actor category has seen three actors from the same series simultaneously receive a nod.

Succession already has 13 Emmys including Best Drama Series wins for its Season 2 and Season 3, the latter of which premiered in 2021. Both Cox and Strong have already competed in this category twice. Strong is looking to take home his second Lead Actor trophy this year, after previously winning in 2020. He was also nominated in 2021 along with Cox (who lost the trophy to Strong in 2020).

This marks Culkin’s first foray in the Lead Actor category, though he was previously nominated twice in the Supporting Actor category. Last year, he competed alongside Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun, and Macfadyen prevailed.

Among all lead drama/comedy acting categories, there have been only a couple of instances of three actors from the same show landing nominationss in the same year, all in the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series field.

Golden Girls’ Betty White, Bea Arthur and Rue McClanahan were all nominated from 1986-89, each taking a turn to win once during the stretch. In 2005, Felicity Huffman, Teri Hatcher and Marcia Cross were all nominated for Desperate Housewives.