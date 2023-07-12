‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox Says “Woke Culture Is Truly Awful” & Blames Millennials

Brian Cox is going viral after taking jabs at the notion of “woke culture” during a recent interview with Piers Morgan.

Amid the celebration of Succession making history at the Emmy Awards nominations Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong, scoring noms in the Lead Actor category, the interview with the Scottish actor talk about being anti-woke is making the rounds.

“I don’t think social media helps. It hinders, not helps,” Cox said during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored. “I think it points out too readily inadequacies. And the whole woke, what we’ve talked about before, the whole woke culture is truly awful […] and the shaming culture.”

Cox continued, “I don’t know where it comes from. Who are the arbiters of this shaming? And it’s very hard to pin them down, and, it turns out, it’s usually a bunch of millennials. And who gave them the halos? I suppose in a way they’re probably saying, ‘Well you’ve all screwed it up so we may as well do something about it.’ But it’s from the wrong principle. It comes from the wrong place.”

According to Merriam-Webster, being “woke” is being “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).”

This is not the first time that Cox has gone onto Morgan’s show to talk about “cancel culture.” In 2022, Cox said, “It’s a kind of modern-day McCarthyism, really. “It’s a kind of raid on people’s sensibilities in order to reduce them and make them… I don’t know, there is so much hypocrisy involved with the whole thing.”

In that same interview, he added, “I find the whole thing completely hypocritical. I am not religious but there is a thing in the bible where it says, ‘Let he or she without sin cast the first stone’ and there seems to be a lot of casting of stones. And it is like a virus.”

Watch Cox’s full interview in the video posted below.