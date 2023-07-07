STV Boss Simon Pitts On Why Deal For ‘Lego Masters’ Firm Greenbird Media Is “Transformational” For The Scottish Network

EXCLUSIVE: Yesterday, Scotland’s STV confirmed one of the bigger deals in UK television so far this year when it announced the acquisition of indie production network Greenbird Media.

We’d already revealed news of an imminent deal and a stock market announcement confirmed commercial network STV had paid an initial £21.4M ($25.1M) for the indie, which houses 14 production companies through an innovative incubation model aimed at nurturing emerging producers.

The deal saw previous majority owner Keshet exit and Greenbird management sell their shares to give STV’s production arm, STV Studios, 100% of the business. It’s understood there was a competitive tender for the London-based company, which is run by British television industry veterans Jamie Munro and Stuart Mullin.

We’ve now spoken to STV CEO Simon Pitts, who outlined in more detail the strategic reasoning behind the Greenbird deal, noting how it supercharges a strategic objective to turn STV Studios into the UK’s largest out-of-London producer.

“The deal is transformative because it’s right on target [for the strategy] and accelerates revenues and profit away from traditional advertising into a key growth area of global content ownership,” said Pitts in an exclusive interview.

“It makes us one of the leading production groups in the UK and takes us much closer to be being the most successful nations and regions producer. We’re living in a time when the center of gravity is shifting a little from London and the South East. It’s a meaningful step forwards from where we are.”

Pitts said STV Studios is already on track to double its revenues from £24M in 2022 to £50M and profits from £1.3M to £3M. Greenbird — which houses respected producers Tuesday’s Child Television, Crackit Productions and Rumpus Media among others — will add significant revenue on top of that.

STV’s other indie investments include stakes in the likes of Tod Productions, which is behind Apple TV+’s Criminal Records, Jerk indie Primal Media and Patrick Melrose maker Two Cities Television.

“Crucially and more important than the financial numbers, the number of returning series goes from 12 to nearly 40,” said Pitts. “That is the foundation for a successful production business – the knowledge you have a number of returning shows on January 1 so you won’t have to reinvent your business on day one of every year.”

The UK’s production system leaves international rights in the hands of the producers, not the networks that order them (though global streamers have changed this somewhat), but Pitts said joining with Greenbird would not automatically lead to STV launching its own global sales business, akin to ITV and the BBC. Instead, it would continue working with third-party distributors on individual programs — Banijay Rights sells the much-travelled Lego Masters, for example.

“Greenbird and STV Studios have actively preserved their distribution neutral status in the past few years,” said Pitts. “There’s an advantage of having the best individual shows with different people rather than having one partner.”

He added that as STV Studios got “larger scale and more IP” it would look at “expanding internationally and in UK with secondary sales,” adding: “We will do that together with our Greenbird colleagues but so far we’ve benefitted in being different and maintaining neutral.”

STV

Pitts also addressed and addressed the challenges of running a major terrestrial network during a time of economic strife, falling ad markets and suffering streaming models. Being an advertiser-funded network in Scotland, STV is more concerned with the challenged TV ad market than the U.S. writers strike and upcoming actors strike. Pitts was broadly bullish about advertising.

“The ad market is cautious and has been subdued in the first quarter of this year and that’s continued into Q2 — it’s in sync with the rest of the economy in the UK and elsewhere,” he said. “But advertising is very resilient. The Covid case study shows us how quickly it bounces back after shocks. People predicted it would take several years to recover after the pandemic but that happened in 2021. The overall amount of ad revenue for Q1 2023 compared with 2019 was higher.”

“TV advertising is resilient but people are cautious at the moment. When it comes to demand for content, we’ve seen commissioners being more cautious,” said Pitts. “That is cyclical and the demand will come back strongly. Our job is to make sure we have the most impressive network of creatives to take advantage.”