Studiocanal Germany Announces Quartet Of Promotions; CEO To Have Oversight Of Top Polish Distrib Kino Świat

Studiocanal Germany CEO Kalle Friz’s remit has expanded to include oversight of top Polish film distributor and Studiocanal subsidiary Kino Świat.

He will carry out his new responsibilities as part of his role as EVP of International Operations, while continuing in his position as CEO of Studiocanal Germany.

Kalle has already been working closely with Kino Świat CEO Urszula Piasecka and her team on the integration and development of the company, which was acquired by Studiocanal in 2019.



In other promotions, it was announced that Hooman Afshari and Lutz Rippe had been upped to Co-Managing Directors at Studiocanal Germany.

Studiocanal described the execs as “veteran leaders in their respective fields” who had “demonstrated a strong level of commitment to the growth” of Studiocanal.

In addition, Studiocanal also announced that Sonia Glamazdine, EVP Finance and IT of Studiocanal Germany, has been promoted to the position of CFO.

Afshari, Rippe and Glamazdine will continue to report directly to Friz in their new roles.

“I am very happy that Sonia, Lutz and Hooman are taking on new responsibilities at Studiocanal and I wish them all the best and much success,” said Friz.

He noted that the management team in Berlin also included Alexandra Bauermeister, Executive Vice President Legal & Business Affairs; Sandrine Mattes, Executive Vice President German Production & Acquisition, and Dana Koch, who joined as Head of HR in December 2022.

“With this team, I am absolutely convinced that Studiocanal Germany will be able to celebrate much more success with new projects in the future.”