Stu Silver Dies: Screenwriter For ‘Throw Momma From The Train’ Was 76

Stu Silver, the screenplay writer for the 1987 comedy Throw Momma From The Train, died July 18 in Rochester, NY from complications of prostate cancer. He was 76, his son said.

Born in Los Angeles in 1947, he moved with his adopted family to Rochester at a young age. He later went to New York City to pursue an acting career in theater, with his most notable credit “Dance With Me” on Broadway.

While acting, he was also writing, and that led to a gig with the sitcom “Soap” starting in 1978 and running through 1981.

“Throw Momma From The Train” was inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s “Strangers on a Train,” in which two people try to solve each other’s problems by murdering a target for each other.

The film was Danny DeVito’s directorial debut, It was a box office success, and was nominated for several acting awards.

Silver’s other credits in acting and producing included the TV shows “It’s A Living” (1980-1989), “Brothers” (1984-1985) and “Good Grief (1990-1991). He won two CableACE Awards for “Brothers” and “Comic Relief” and a Peoples Choice Award for “Webster.”

Silver moved back to Rochester later in his life and was active there in local theater.

He is survived by his son, Daniel.