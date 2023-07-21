Deadline’s Strike Talk Podcast Week 12: Why The Actor’s Life Has Become Untenable For Most Working SAG-AFTRA Members

Deadline Strike Talk hits a dubious 12th week milestone today, with the business shut down and actors picketing alongside the writers. Host Billy Ray has put together another strong group of guests who put the plight of working actors in relatable and understandable terms. Joining are four actors, three of whom are on the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee. Sarah Ramos’ credits include The Bear, Winning Time, and Parenthood; Shaan Sharma’s credits include The Chosen and Mr. Mercedes; Charles Bodin’s credits include Good Trouble, Halt and Catch Fire, and The Last Tycoon; and Andrew Leeds’s credits include Barry, The Patient, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

What emerges from their talk is compelling evidence that the idea of a middle class for actors has been wiped away, and they cite one member who had decent speaking parts in 13 things, and still did not make the $26,000 or so needed to qualify for healthcare. Listen in for a fascinating look at how difficult the road for actors has become. You cannot come away feeling for them.

Listen below.