Deadline’s Strike Talk Podcast Week 11: Striking SAG-AFTRA Joins WGA Pickets; How The Different Goals Of AMPTP Signatories Hampers A Resolution

The 11th installment of Deadline Strike Talk with Billy Ray lands at the close of another seismic week in the Hollywood labor battle.

On Thursday, SAG-AFTRA joined WGA members on the picket lines after a breakdown in talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, effectively shutting down production and keeping actors from promoting new films at festivals in a prolonged standoff.

For today’s episode, Ray analyzes the wildly different business models of the signatories that make up the AMPTP, positing that the alignment of traditional studios and streamers makes no sense. Joining Ray are Scott Galloway, professor of Marketing at NYU’s Stern School of Business and host of the Prof G & Pivot podcasts; Michael Pachter, Managing Director at Wedbush Securities, specializing in the entertainment sector; and Joe Flint, longtime media and entertainment reporter for the Wall Street Journal.

Listen here: