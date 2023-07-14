Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher To Picket Studios Friday On First Day Of Actors Strike

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Deadline's Strike Talk Podcast, Week 11: SAG-AFTRA Joins WGA Pickets; How The Different Goals Of AMPTP Signatories Hampers A Resolution
Read the full story

Deadline’s Strike Talk Podcast Week 11: Striking SAG-AFTRA Joins WGA Pickets; How The Different Goals Of AMPTP Signatories Hampers A Resolution

Strike Talk Podcast with Billy Ray
Deadline

The 11th installment of Deadline Strike Talk with Billy Ray lands at the close of another seismic week in the Hollywood labor battle.

On Thursday, SAG-AFTRA joined WGA members on the picket lines after a breakdown in talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, effectively shutting down production and keeping actors from promoting new films at festivals in a prolonged standoff.

For today’s episode, Ray analyzes the wildly different business models of the signatories that make up the AMPTP, positing that the alignment of traditional studios and streamers makes no sense. Joining Ray are Scott Galloway, professor of Marketing at NYU’s Stern School of Business and host of the Prof G & Pivot podcasts; Michael Pachter, Managing Director at Wedbush Securities, specializing in the entertainment sector; and Joe Flint, longtime media and entertainment reporter for the Wall Street Journal.

Listen here:

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad