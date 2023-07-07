Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

New Mexico Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes, Who Built State’s Recent Film & TV Incentives, To Depart

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Insidious: The Red Door' Scares Up $5M In Thursday Previews
Read the full story

Deadline’s Strike Talk Podcast Week 10: Star Showrunners On How Their Trajectories Started In The Writers Rooms That Studios Seek To Slash

Strike Talk Podcast with Billy Ray Story Arc
Deadline

As the Writers Guild-AMTPT standoff hits double digits, Deadline’s Strike Talk podcast host Billy Ray focuses on a topic as important as his masterful recent conversation with AI. Writers rooms are the pipelines of talent that turn rookies into showrunners, the ones that make billions for studios and networks with hit shows.

On this week’s Episode 10, hears the stories of Courtney Kemp (The Good Wife and creator of the Power Universe), Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All American), Sera Gamble (You, The Magicians) and Greg Berlanti (The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Riverdale) to learn how growing up in a writers room turned them into the prolific profit-generating superstars they are today. And why gutting those rooms to save a few bucks is a shortsighted strategy that will disturb the creative ecosystem that hatches top talent that makes hit shows.

Listen below.

Must Read Stories

More from this Story Arc

Writers Guild Strike

View All Story Arc

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad