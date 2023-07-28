Deadline Strike Talk Podcast: Through The Voices Of Morgan Freeman, Emma Watson, Arnold Schwarzenegger & Chris Rock, AI Explains How Effortlessly It Can Automate Hollywood Film & TV

Billy Ray is back for the 13th installment of Deadline Strike Talk, the weekly podcast that began at the start of the Writers Guild strike against AMPTP. With writers and actors petrified at the job cutting and ecosystem-destroying potential of AI, Ray re-engages the technology in conversation, as he did in his week seven podcast. But this time, with a new twist.

Ray got AI to explain its potential, through a friendly-sounding speaking voice. This outing is more pointed; AI answers questions by borrowing the distinctive voices of Morgan Freeman, Emma Watson, Arnold Schwarzenegger — who’ll pitch an AI generated film idea — and Chris Rock. The potential for everything Bryan Cranston railed about in a pro SAG-AFTRA speech this week is on full display here. Click to listen, but buckle up before you do.