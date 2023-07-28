Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Roku’s Charlie Collier Recalls Frothy Late Summer 2022 Of Rings & Dragons: “You’re Not Going To See Anything Like That This Year”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Strike Talk Podcast: AI, Through The Voices Of Morgan Freeman, Emma Watson, Arnold Schwarzenegger & Chris Rock, Explains How Effortlessly It Can Automate Hollywood Film & TV
Read the full story

Deadline Strike Talk Podcast: Through The Voices Of Morgan Freeman, Emma Watson, Arnold Schwarzenegger & Chris Rock, AI Explains How Effortlessly It Can Automate Hollywood Film & TV

Strike Talk Podcast with Billy Ray
Deadline

Billy Ray is back for the 13th installment of Deadline Strike Talk, the weekly podcast that began at the start of the Writers Guild strike against AMPTP. With writers and actors petrified at the job cutting and ecosystem-destroying potential of AI, Ray re-engages the technology in conversation, as he did in his week seven podcast. But this time, with a new twist.

Ray got AI to explain its potential, through a friendly-sounding speaking voice. This outing is more pointed; AI answers questions by borrowing the distinctive voices of Morgan Freeman, Emma Watson, Arnold Schwarzenegger — who’ll pitch an AI generated film idea — and Chris Rock. The potential for everything Bryan Cranston railed about in a pro SAG-AFTRA speech this week is on full display here. Click to listen, but buckle up before you do.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad