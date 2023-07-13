SAG-AFTRA Strike Already Impacting Film Festivals As Ireland’s Galway Fleadh Pulls Premiere Q&A With Matthew Modine; Actor Issues Rallying Cry: “Our Solidarity Is Our Strength”

There is growing angst about the potential impact of the confirmed SAG strike on upcoming A-list festivals such as Venice and Toronto, but the industrial action is already having a tangible effect on festivals around the world with the Galway Film Fleadh in Ireland having to pull a Q&A tonight with actor Matthew Modine.

It becomes the first festival known to have a promotional event pulled because of the strike.

Modine, the one-time SAG president hopeful, was due to take part in the Q&A for movie The Martini Shot, which is debuting at the event, but the actor has removed himself from any further promotional activities. Co-star and fellow SAG member Fiona Glascott was also due to be taking part in the Q&A, we are told.

The plan at the moment we’re told by producers is for Modine, Glascott and co-stars to watch the movie “as audience members”, though that could change last minute. Modine won’t do anything that “crosses a picket”, a rep for the actor confirmed. Emily Blunt and her Oppenheimer co-stars tonight left that movie’s world premiere in London ahead of the screening in solidarity with the strike.

Galway organizers told us tonight the screening of The Martini Shot will go ahead, though a photo call for the movie was pulled forward earlier in the day to avoid the strike deadline.

Festival CEO Miriam Allen said earlier today: “The Fleadh is the first film festival in the world to be affected by the upcoming strike action and we believe there is no better way to show our solidarity with both SAG and the WGA than showing the wonderful work of their members on the screen”.

The Jerusalem Film Festival is also underway this week and our correspondent Melanie Goodfellow will have a report from that event shortly.

Modine issued a lengthy statement tonight in solidarity with his fellow strikers.

Matthew Modine Courtesy

STATEMENT FROM MATTHEW MODINE ON SAG-AFTRA STRIKE

Galway, Ireland

July 13th, 2023

“I’ve just arrived in Galway, Ireland, after a red-eye flight across the Atlantic. It never fails to captivate my imagination, contemplating the immense hardships our immigrant ancestors endured crossing that vast expanse of ocean. As an environmentalist, I’m also conscious of the impact of my journey, especially as I attend the 35th anniversary of the Galway Film Festival. Our individual actions reverberate and influence the whole. Unfortunately, the strike looming over us threatens the festival, an event where hundreds of us have gathered to share our artistic endeavors. These opportunities often become turning points in people’s lives, allowing audiences to discover extraordinary cinematic gems.

The film I’m here with was a labor of love, finally completed after scraping together funds since its filming in 2018. With esteemed actors like Sir Derek Jacobi, John Cleese, Fiona Glascott, and Stewart Townsend, we’ve crafted an unusual story about a movie director who might just be God. Tonight was meant to be our world premiere, a celebration thwarted by unforeseen circumstances. But sometimes, sacrifices must be made on the path to victory.

We owe a debt of gratitude to the immigrants who shaped the film industry we hold dear. Their contributions have left an indelible mark on generations around the world. While it’s humbling to consider the legacy of great films that have impacted our lives, it’s essential to acknowledge the stark contrast between the rewards reaped by industry magnates and the arduous conditions faced by artists and laborers. To restore balance and equity, those actually involved in filmmaking had to establish labor unions.

In 1981, I became a proud member of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), a milestone in my career. Through SAG, I gained access to professional film sets and collaborated with skilled tradespeople from sister unions, ensuring safe working conditions. Membership provided robust health and pension plans, among the best in the United States, and residuals supported my family during lean periods.

From the moment I joined, SAG has always had my back.

Today, I’m heartened to witness the solidarity and support of fellow union members from IATSE, Writers Guild, DGA, and the Teamsters. Together, we stand as one, defending the rights and well-being of all SAG-AFTRA union members.

I extend my gratitude to those who understand the significance of our strike authorization. By sending a clear message to the SAG-AFTRA negotiating team, we refuse to accept anything less than an ideal agreement with our employers. This vote showcases our unwavering solidarity and commitment to one another.

Let us stand united, artists, filmmakers, and industry professionals, in unwavering support of the strike. Together, we demand fairness, equitable treatment, and a future where the contributions of every member in the entertainment industry are valued and respected. Our solidarity is our strength as we strive to create a more just and inclusive landscape for generations to come.”