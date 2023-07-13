‘Stranger Things’ House Will Rejoin Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Hollywood and Orlando will welcome back a “Stranger Things” house to their special programs.

The house will be centered on season four of the hit Netflix series.

Halloween Horror Nights are specially ticketed, after-hours events that are not included with standard theme park admission. Aside from “Stranger Things,” Universal has revealed two other house themes so far: “The Last of Us” and “Chucky.”

Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood will be held on:

Sept. 7-10, 14-17, 21-24, 27-30

Oct. 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29, 31

Single-night tickets start at $74 for Hollywood.

“From the opening shots of ‘Stranger Things’ 4, episode one, we knew this was meant to be an experience at Halloween Horror Nights,” John Murdy, Universal Studios Hollywood executive producer of the events.

Fans can expect to see Eddie Munson doing a guitar solo atop his Winnebago.

“This year’s petrifying haunted house will once again transport guests to Hawkins, Indiana, where they will encounter the newest supernatural villain, Vecna, who is hell-bent on obliterating the volatile barrier between the eerie Upside Down and the real world in an attempt to reign supreme,” Universal announced. “Guests will find themselves on the front line of Vecna’s deadly attacks on the citizens of Hawkins while traveling through iconic scenes, including the notorious Hawkins Lab, the enigmatic Creel House, and Vecna’s chilling mind lair.”

The house will feature characters Eleven, Max and Eddie, as well as “otherworldly creatures like demobats and even Vecna himself,” according to Universal.