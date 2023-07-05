‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ Trailer: Teaser For New Stage Play Hints At “What Comes Next”; Preview Date Set, Performances Selling Out

A very cool teaser trailer for the upcoming Stranger Things stage adaptation The First Shadow doesn’t give away much by way of plot details, but we do see some clips of the TV series’ early episodes only to watch the screen shatter and a mysterious red, glowing orb appear on the stage of an otherwise empty theater.

Then, slowly appearing, are the words: “The beginning of the Stranger Things Story Might Hold The Key To What Comes Next”.

That empty West End theater won’t stay that way for long: The First Shadow, revealed by Deadline last summer, will begin performances Nov. 17 at London’s Phoenix Theatre, and judging by the Phoenix’s ticket site, performances are already sold out through mid-December.

Based on an original story by series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, as well as Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, The First Shadow will be directed by Stephen Daldry with co-director Justin Martin,

The events of the play are set about 25 years before the Netflix series events. Here’s how the Phoenix Theatre’s website describes the play:

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

Others on the creative teams are set designer Miriam Buether, costume designer Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designer Paul Arditti, with illusions design & visual effects by Jamie Harrison & Chris Fisher, video design & visual effects by 59 Productions, movement direction by Coral Messam, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates.

Casting and additional creative team members will be announced later. Plans beyond London have not been disclosed, so Broadway-goers will have to make due, for the time being, with the trailer below.