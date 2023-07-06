Skip to main content
‘Strange Planet’: Dan Harmon & Nathan Pyle’s Adult Animated Series Gets Apple Premiere Date

Strange Planet
Courtesy of Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has slotted Wednesday, August 9 for the premiere of Strange Planet, its 10-episode adult animated series based on the bestselling graphic novel and webcomic. New episodes will debut weekly on Wednesdays through the September 27 season finale.

Described as a hilarious and perceptive world not unlike our own, Strange Planet is co-created and executive produced by Emmy winning Rick and Morty co-creator and Community creator Dan Harmon and Strange Planet author/creator Nathan W. Pyle. In the series, set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions.

Voice cast includes Tunde Adebimpe (Rachel Getting Married), Demi Adejuyigbe (The Amber Ruffin Show), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens), Danny Pudi (Community) and Hannah Einbinder (Hacks).

Pyle’s books feature stories of big eyed, bright blue “beings” from a planet that shares a lot in common with Earth. The aliens sunbathe and sneeze but describe these actions with phrases like “sun damage” and “face fluid explosions.”

He has released two books and regularly posts comics online.

Alex Bulkley (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Corey Campodonico for ShadowMachine (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie), Lauren Pomerantz (Saturday Night Live, The Ellen DeGeneres Show), Amalia Levari (Over the Garden Wall, Harvey Beaks), Steve Levy (Rick and Morty, Community) and Taylor Alexy Pyle also serve as executive producers. Strange Planet is produced by Apple Studios and ShadowMachine.  

