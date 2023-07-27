Steven Spielberg To Be Honored By Location Managers Guild International

Director, producer, and writer Steven Spielberg will be honored with the Eva Monley Award from the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) at its 10th annual LMGI Awards on August 26, 2023 at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage.

Spielberg’s influence has inspired generations of creatives, acknowledging that locations play an indispensable role in the filmmaking process and convey distinct narratives. The announcement was made by LMGI Awards Committee cochairs John Rakich and Robin Citrin. This year also marks the LMGI’s 20th anniversary.

“Steven Spielberg is a giant in our industry. His work has touched, inspired, and entertained millions of moviegoers and filmmakers from around the world. His films are timeless and his influence on the motion picture industry is immeasurable. We are so proud to be able to honor him as this year’s Eva Monley Award recipient,” said Rakich.

The Eva Monley Award is given to an individual who has made an extraordinary contribution to the art and craft of filmmaking through their commitment to the use of real locations. The LMGI Awards recognize outstanding achievement in filmmaking, television, and commercials production worldwide, as well as film commissions.

As previously announced, Location Scout and LMGI founding member Beth Tate (Twilight, Beverly Hills 90210) will receive this year’s Trailblazer Award. Veteran Location Manager Dow Griffith (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,Jumanji, Proof of Life) will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and The Creative Coalition will receive the LMGI Humanitarian Award. This year’s awards are produced by Erick Weiss, Honeysweet Creative, and IngleDodd Media.

The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6), non-profit corporation as the LMGA and rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing international membership. The LMGI is not a labor union and does not represent Location Managers/Scouts in wage or working condition negotiations.