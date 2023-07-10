Stellan Skarsgård To Receive Locarno’s Leopard Club Award

The Locarno Film Festival will fete Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård with its Honorary Career Leopard award at the upcoming edition, running August 2 to 12.

The award ceremony will take place August 4 at the Piazza Grande, followed by an audience Q&A at the Spazio Cinema on August 5, while the actor’s 1990 pic Good Evening, Mr. Wallenberg by Kjell Grede, will screen on August 3.

Alongside his work with European filmmakers such as Lars von Trier, for whom he starred five times, including Breaking The Waves, which won the Jury Prize at Cannes, Skarsgård is known for his roles in big Hollywood films such as Pirates of the Caribbean films, Mamma Mia!, Thor, and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune — the second part of which will be released this fall.

Also active in television, Skarsgård won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a miniseries in the HBO drama Chernobyl. He recently starred in Tony Gilroy’s spin-off Star Wars show Andor for Disney+, the second series of which he has just finished shooting.

“Stellan Skarsgård belongs to the tradition of European actors who have distinguished themselves between auteur cinema and Hollywood. Endowed with a very powerful stage charisma, he has been able to make every role he has played unforgettable,” said Giona A. Nazzaro, Artistic Director of the Locarno Film Festival.

“Capable of reinventing his character according to the needs of the director and the script, he was able to inject his personality into films that were extremely different from each other. A central figure in the cinema of recent decades, the Locarno Film Festival is proud to present the Leopard Club Award to an actor of such absolute value and with such an extremely important filmography as Stellan Skarsgård.”

Previous recipients of the Honorary Career Leopard include Francesco Rosi, Claude Goretta, Bruno Ganz, Claudia Cardinale, Johnnie To, Harry Belafonte, Peter-Christian Fueter, Sergio Castellitto, Víctor Erice, Marlen Khutsiev, Bulle Ogier, Mario Adorf, Jane Birkin, Fredi M. Murer, Dante Spinotti and Costa-Gavras.

This year’s second Leopard recipient will be Taiwanese director Tsai Ming-Liang.