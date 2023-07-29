Jar Jar Binks Actor Reveals Backlash To ‘Star Wars’ Character Made Him Consider Taking His Own Life

The actor who played Jar Jar Binks has revealed the devastating personal toll of fans’ hatred of his Star Wars character.

Ahmed Best thought all his dreams had come true when he was plucked from obscurity to play the gregarious creature in George Lucas’s Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace.

Best had been performing in a percussive dance troupe when he was selected to audition, but his lifelong dream had been to appear in a Star Wars movie… until the reality.

The actor told the UK’s Guardian newspaper how the wrath of the fans – who took against both the character and him – left him depressed and even, at one point, standing on the Brooklyn Bridge and considering taking his own life.

Best told the paper, he thought, “I’ll show all of you. I’ll show you what you’re doing to me. And when I’m gone, then you’ll feel exactly what I went through.”

Best appears in a new podcast, The Redemption of Jar Jar Binks, detailing his initial excitement at winning the role.

“I was an enormous Star Wars fan as a kid,” Best remembered in the podcast. “I didn’t know what was happening. I thought it was a prank.”

He said the backlash started before the film was released and continued with websites dedicated to slamming his character, and invitations onto chat shows just so hosts could have a pop. Then, when his phone number was leaked and he began receiving death threats, he had trouble leaving his home.

When Best’s phone number was leaked and his answering machine filled up with death threats, it became difficult for the actor to even leave his New York City apartment. Worse was to follow – with criticism that his character had played into racial stereotypes, something he and the producers denied.

“It was terrible,” Best said of the period following the film’s release. “It was the lowest I’ve ever been in my life.”

Although Jar Jar Binks was sidelined in subsequent Star Wars films, Best has continued his connection with the franchise, most recently appearing as a Jedi named Kelleran Beq in Disney+ series The Mandolorian.