Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

NBA Announcer Mark Jackson Confirms ESPN Exit: “I Was Told My Services Were No Longer Needed”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Euphoria' Actor Angus Cloud Dies At 25: Sam Levinson, Drake & Others Pay Tribute
Read the full story

‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’: First Look Photos & Teaser Trailer For Netflix Reboot With Gina Rodriguez & Zachary Levi

Netflix has dropped the first look images and teaser trailer for Spy Kids: Armageddon which introduces Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi’s family. Watch the preview in the video posted above.

Robert Rodriguez, who created the original franchise, is behind the reboot of the new film that introduces the next generation of spies with Everly Carganilla as Patty Torrez and Connor Esterson as Tony Torrez.

The preview shows the kids receiving a message from their mom, played by Gina telling them “something has gone terribly wrong.” Now it’s up to the kids to save their parents from a failed mission.

Related Stories

“When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world,” reads a logline for the film premiering on September 22.

Racer Max co-wrote the film which also stars Billy Magnussen, Everly Carganilla and DJ Cotrona.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger produced for Skydance, while Elizabeth Avellan and Max also produced. Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre executive produced. 

See the first-look images of ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’ below.

(L-R) Everly Carganilla as Patty Torrez and Connor Esterson as Tony Torrez in 'Spy Kids: Armageddon'
(L-R) Everly Carganilla as Patty Torrez and Connor Esterson as Tony Torrez in ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’

 obert Rodriguez/Netflix
(L-R) Gina Rodriguez as Nora Torrez, Everly Carganilla as Patty Torrez, Connor Esterson as Tony Torrez and Zachary Levi as Terrence Torrez in 'Spy Kids: Armageddon'
(L-R) Gina Rodriguez as Nora Torrez, Everly Carganilla as Patty Torrez, Connor Esterson as Tony Torrez and Zachary Levi as Terrence Torrez in ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’ Robert Rodriguez/Netflix

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad