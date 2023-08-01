‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’: First Look Photos & Teaser Trailer For Netflix Reboot With Gina Rodriguez & Zachary Levi

Netflix has dropped the first look images and teaser trailer for Spy Kids: Armageddon which introduces Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi’s family. Watch the preview in the video posted above.

Robert Rodriguez, who created the original franchise, is behind the reboot of the new film that introduces the next generation of spies with Everly Carganilla as Patty Torrez and Connor Esterson as Tony Torrez.

The preview shows the kids receiving a message from their mom, played by Gina telling them “something has gone terribly wrong.” Now it’s up to the kids to save their parents from a failed mission.

“When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world,” reads a logline for the film premiering on September 22.

Racer Max co-wrote the film which also stars Billy Magnussen, Everly Carganilla and DJ Cotrona.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger produced for Skydance, while Elizabeth Avellan and Max also produced. Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre executive produced.

See the first-look images of ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’ below.

(L-R) Everly Carganilla as Patty Torrez and Connor Esterson as Tony Torrez in ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’



obert Rodriguez/Netflix