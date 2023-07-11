‘Spotlight’ Casting Director Paul Schnee Makes Directing Debut In TV Series ‘Mother, May I Have A Kidney?’

EXCLUSIVE: Spotlight casting director Paul Schnee is making his directorial debut in a comedy-drama TV series.

Schnee has directed all episodes of Mother, May I Have a Kidney?, which comes from Filipino-American showrunner Veronica Reyes-How, who is also writing. Schnee’s casting credits also include Winter’s Bone and The Girl on the Train. Production just wrapped.

The show stars Doug Plaut (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Emmy winner Tina Benko (The Greatest Showman), Darius de Haas (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Charlotte Ray Rosenberg (Sneaky Pete, FBI: Most Wanted) and Troy Iwata (Dash and Lily, Summoning Sylvia), and also features Myra Lucretia Taylor, Lydia Gaston, and Drew McVety.

Executive producers are Reyes-How and Plaut for Goldfish Pajamas. Producers are Benjamin J. Murray and Michael Christensen for Incline Productions. Casting is by Rachel Goldman.

A source said the show is attracting attention of streaming platforms and an acquisition deal could follow shortly. We hear the producers raised private equity to make the series before shopping it.

The series follows a young New York man with a failing kidney. His best match is his deeply estranged mother and the season follows him as he tries to reconnect and rebuild relationships with his family.

L-r top: Doug Plaut, Darius de Haas L-r bottom: Charlotte Ray Rosenberg, Tina Benko, Troy Iwata; Credits: Thomas Brunot; Michael Kushner; David Goddard; Stan Demidoff; Michael Hull

“I’ve known Doug and Veronica for a while and was eager for the chance to work on Mother, May I Have A Kidney? with them,” said Schnee. “I was attracted to what I see as the fundamental crux of the script: a family that has lost touch, not out of animosity, but simply by not talking to one another about the vulnerabilities that are at the heart of any relationship, out of fear that they would come up short in the eyes of the others.

“Mother, May I Have A Kidney? examines the funny and touching way that missed connections with those we love can lead to missed opportunities and that it’s never too late to reconcile.”

“It was thrilling to work with such a talented team in front of and behind the camera as they brought life to these compelling and heart-breaking characters in Mother, May I Have A Kidney?,” added Reyes-How. “I often write stories about fractured families working towards reconciliation, and I believe audiences will enjoy the difficult and hilarious paths these characters take to achieve it.”

Doug Plaut is repped by Clear Talent Group. Tina Benko is repped by Artists & Reps. Darius de Haas is repped by BRS Gage. Troy Iwata is repped by Authentic and CGF Talent. Charlotte Ray Rosenberg is repped by Buchwald.