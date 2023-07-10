‘Special Op: Lioness’: Paramount+ Drops Trailer For New Taylor Sheridan Drama Starring Zoe Saldaña

Paramount+ has dropped a sneak peek of Taylor Sheridan’s next joint.

The official trailer is out for Special Ops: Lioness, which will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, July 23 in the U.S. and all Paramount+ international markets.

Inspired by an actual U.S. Military program, the new Sheridan drama follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Nicole Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11.

Special Ops: Lioness also stars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier. The series is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Saldaña, Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.

It’s produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Paramount+ markets..