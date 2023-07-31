‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’: Tom Sandoval, Tara Reid, Blac Chyna, JoJo Siwa Among Season 2 Cast

Fox has announced the 14 brave celebrities who will test their physical, mental and emotional resilience in Season 2 of reality competition series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Tom Sandoval, Tara Reid, Blac Chyna, JoJo Siwa, Dez Bryant, Tyler Cameron, Savannah Chrisley, Brian Austin Green, Robert Horry, Erin Jackson, Bode Miller, Jack Osbourne, Kelly Rizzo, and Nick Viall will put their endurance to the test with “some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.”

Per the official description, in Season 2, the recruits will be faced with the harsh reality of winter warfare training on the mountains of New Zealand where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks will feel like torture. They will face the ice breaker drill where they will be submerged in a frozen lake to find their body temperature plummeting to near hypothermic levels. They will attempt a treacherous ravine crossing atop a 4700 ft snowcapped mountain peak as well as an emergency escape out of a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters.

There are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival.

The celebs will take on, and try to survive, demanding training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and new agent, Jovon “Q” Quarles, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. In the series, the only way for the recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the DS.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is produced by Minnow Films. Sophie Leonard, Liam Humphreys, and Becky Clarke serve as Executive Producers.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test premieres Monday, September 25 on Fox.

Check out a first-look teaser below.