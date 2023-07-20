‘Sound Of Freedom’: Jim Caviezel Anti-Child-Trafficking Thriller Rings Past $100M At Box Office

EXCLUSIVE: Angel Studios’ unexpected summer hit Sound of Freedom clicked past $100M in its 16th day of release.

The non-major studio Hollywood movie, which has been a gift to exhibition, has dynamited the red state, flyover state, and faith-based audience crowd, all of whom are intrigued by the anti-child trafficking topic. Angel Studios has crowdfunded the P&A and pays back its investors, while ticket sales were also reportedly crowdfunded by right wing groups, those tickets on hand for those who can’t afford to go to the movies.

Angel Studios opened this movie on July 4th, a date which many studios would never think to open a movie given the slow nature of moviegoing. But the distributor knew the title would resonate in the heartland. Also, the movie stars Jesus aka Passion of the Christi‘s Jim Caviezel.

The movie posted a $14.2M opening day plus previews, with a first 3-day of $19.6M and an amazing second weekend of $27.2M, +39%. The pic’s fever from out of no-where is reminiscent of Warner Bros Clint Eastwood record grossing title, American Sniper, which appealed heavily in the red states, as well as, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, an indie title that nobody ever thought would clear $241M back in 2002 (again, a very different older audience for that romantic comedy). Weekday grosses have been solid since Sound of Freedom‘s opening in the $4M-$5M range. Yesterday, Sound of Freedom made $4.5M sending its stateside running total to $100.7M. Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning was first with $4.7M and a running total of $95.8M. This is all before Barbie and Oppenheimer dominate with a combined $150M+ this weekend, starting tonight in previews.

The Alejandro Monteverde movie was originally developed at Fox International then purchased back by the filmmakers in the swirl of the Disney-Fox merger. No regrets here for going indie.