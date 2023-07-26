‘Sound Of Freedom’ Set For Release In Multiple International Markets Including UK & Australia From Angel Studios 

Angel Studios is launching its unexpected summer hit Sound of Freedom in a bunch of international markets after it made $127M during its first three weeks in U.S. theaters.

Written and directed by Alejandro Monteverde, the pic, which has been widely embraced by conservative and right-wing commentators, will be released in South Africa from August 18 and Australia and New Zealand from August 24. The film will hit cinemas in the following territories from August 31: Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Belize, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, and Costa Rica. The film will receive subsequent releases in the UK and Ireland from September 1 and Spain from October 11.

Based on a true story, the film follows a federal agent (Jim Caviezel, The Passion of the Christ) who, after rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.

The movie originally was developed at Fox International and was then purchased back by the filmmakers during the scrimmage of the Disney-Fox merger. Cast features Mira Sorvino (The Final Cut), Bill Camp (12 Years a Slave), José Zúñiga (American Crime Story) and Eduardo Verástegui (Unplanned), who is also a producer.

Deadline broke the news last week that the film inched past $100M on its 16th day of release. The film has been a gift to exhibition and has dynamited the red, flyover states, and faith-based audience crowd, who have been intrigued by the anti-child trafficking topic. Angel Studios has crowdfunded the P&A, while ticket sales have also reportedly been crowdfunded by right-wing groups. The film topped the $100M milestone on its 16th day of release this month.

“Since Sound of Freedom launched in the U.S., demand has been building around the world in dozens of regions and languages,” said Jared Geesey, SVP Global Distribution for Angel Studios. “Child trafficking is a global issue, and we hope to build on the incredible momentum here in the states and share the film’s powerful message worldwide.”