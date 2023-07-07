‘Snowflake Mountain’ Canceled By Netflix After Just One Season

EXCLUSIVE: Pampered young adults in need of a reality check can breathe a sigh of relief — Netflix has canceled reality series Snowflake Mountain after just one season.

The streaming service has decided against renewing Snowflake Mountain after it failed to hit the heights of other unscripted series, such as Too Hot To Handle.

Season 1 premiered last year and was made by Naked, the Fremantle-owned production company. Fremantle also owns Too Hot to Handle producers Talkback and Thames.

Snowflake Mountain took a group of mollycoddled young people into the wilderness of Britain’s Lake District and stripped them of their home comforts. Under the watchful eyes of survivalists Matt Tate and Joel Graves, the group had a chance to win a $50,000 prize.

Netflix UK unscripted commissioners Ben Kelly and Daisy Lilley announced the series in 2021 as part of efforts to increase reality output. They said Snowflake Mountain would offer something “truly original.”

Netflix and Fremantle declined to comment.