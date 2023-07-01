Snoop Dogg Gets His Own Jack In The Box Restaurant This Weekend

Hot dogs aren’t on the menu. Snoop Dogg is on the menu – and on the marquee.

Jack in the Box has opened a pop-up restaurant named after venerable rapper Snoop Dogg. The restaurant is open in Inglewood during the Independence Day holiday weekend, closing on July 2. The venue is named Dogg in tha Boxx and is located at 1220 Centinela Avenue.

The menu at the pop-up includes Snoopadelic Shakes and a Snoop Munchie meal that includes a spicy chicken sandwich, a classic taco, a “baked” brownie, and Sprite. Fans can also sit and take photos on Snoop Dogg’s throne, see the Snoop Dogg and Jack in the Box mural, see themed lowriders, and purchase ’90s themed merchandise.

“Snoop speaks directly to our late-night crowd – fans of our menu that are more inclined to pick up Tiny Tacos or Curly Fries from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.,” spokesperson Mijal Tenenbaum said.

The company previously worked with Snoop in 2018 on a Munchie Meal launch, according to Tenenbaum.

“He’s a true fan of the brand and we wanted to welcome him back,” said Tenenbaum.