Snoop Dogg Officially Cancels ‘Doggystyle’ 30th Anniversary Concerts At Hollywood Bowl In Solidarity With Striking Actors & Writers

UPDATED with details of cancelation: Snoop Dogg’s much-anticipated two-night Hollywood Bowl engagement to mark the 30th anniversary of his career-making Doggystyle album was officially canceled today, with the artist citing the ongoing strikes by writers and actors. Snoop has repeatedly demonstrated his support for striking actors and writers.

In a statement posted online, Snoop Dogg wrote, “We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show. We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG/AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work.”

The shows, produced by Dr. Dre, were originally scheduled for late June, but they were pushed back to Oct. 20-21 when the WGA went on strike. Snoop Dogg said at the time that he and Dr. Dre “stand in solidarity with the writers” and opted to reschedule the performers. More on that below.

But with actors now joining writers on the picket lines, and no indication that a deal is on the horizon with either union, the Hollywood Bowl shows have been officially scrubbed.

According to a notice on the Bowl’s website, people who purchased tickets will automatically receive refunds, credited to the original payment method. The refunds are expected to be processed within the next week.

PREVIOUSLY on June 2: The Writers Guild of America has a new dogg in their fight – Snoop Dogg.

The rap artist was planning to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his landmark album Doggystyle in two June concerts at the Hollywood Bowl. But plans have been changed by the WGA strike.

Snoop announced on social media today that the June 27-28 shows have been bumped to October.

“DOGGYSTYLE 30th ANNIVERSARY POSTPONEMENT,” he wrote. “Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl. We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work. New dates are now October 20 and 21, 2023.”

The concerts will see Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre team with conductor Derrick Hodge and the ReCollective Orchestra to perform special renditions of Doggystyle cuts.

Additionally, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre plan to release a new album, Missionary, later this year.

Previously purchased tickets for shows in June will be honored in October.

City News Service contributed to this report.