Snoop Dogg All-Nighter Led To NBA Star Kevin Garnett’s 3-Rebound Effort, He Confesses

Hanging with Snoop Dogg is not conducive to playing with the big dogs.

That’s a lesson former NBA all-star Kevin Garnett learned the hard way, as he confessed Friday on social media.

Garnett and his teammates attended a Toronto concert by Snoop the night before they were scheduled to play the Toronto Raptors.

“So we go to the show, the show bangin’, Snoop killed that shit,” said Garnett, writing in his social media post that they continued to hang out until 7 a.m.

In the video, Snoop noted the sun was rising while Garnett was still with him. Garnett and his Minnesota Timberwolves team was scheduled for a noon tip-off against the Raptors.

Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders was not amused.

“Saunders says: ‘Goddamn it, guys. The Toronto fans, they get to see you once. Goddamn it, [you] come here, play like shit. You m****f*****s hanging out with Snoop — you f***** got Snooped,’” Garnett recalled.

The 6’11” Garnett, who led the NBA in defensive rebounds that year, had 1 at the half, coming up with 2 in the second half. That led to a 105-91 loss to the Raptors, who broke a long losing streak against the depleted T-Wolves.