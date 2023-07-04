SkyShowtime And Stockholm Film Festival Reveal Partnership

The Stockholm Film Festival has set SkyShowtime as its new official streaming partner in an agreement that will also see the streamer host the festival’s rising star award for new talent.

The award will now be known as the SkyShowtime Rising Star Award. Founded in 2008 with the goal of highlighting young actors who have delivered outstanding performances in film and television throughout the year, previous award winners and nominees include Alicia Vikander, Joel Kinnaman, Rebecca Ferguson, and Alba August. The award winner receives a trip to the Cannes Film Festival the following year, where they can meet international industry professionals and attend Red Carpet screenings.

Related Story Stockholm Film Festival Says It Will Not Screen Any Russian State-Funded Films

At this year’s 34th edition of the Stockholm International Film Festival, SkyShowtime will also co-host Stockholm’s industry days section and also have their own special screenings for in-house projects.

“It’s truly a pleasure for us to partner up with one of the leading film festivals in Europe,” said Henriette Skov, SkyShowtime Regional General Manager for Northern Europe. “We both share the passion for bringing unique stories and new voices to a large audience. The Stockholm International Film Festival is the perfect match for SkyShowtime.”

The Stockholm International Film Festival runs from November 8 – 19. The SkyShowtime Rising Star Award winner will be announced during the festival’s awards closing awards ceremony.

Magnus Larsson, Head of Marketing at Stockholm, added: “We are very excited to have SkyShowtime hosting the important SkyShowtime Rising StarAward, where we together will present the next generation of upcoming stars in the business. An inspiring partnership to work closely together and strengthening the festival’s position as one of the leading film festivals in Europe.”