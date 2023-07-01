Skip Bayless Refers To Charles Barkley As A “Clown” As Feud Continues To Play In Media

Skip Bayless has taken a jab at Charles Barkley after the former NBA star called the Fox Sports analyst an “idiot.” In return, the Undisputed co-host called Barkley a “clown.”

“Still chuckling over a clown calling me an idiot,” Bayless tweeted.

The tweet from Bayless after Barkley’s coverage of The Match earlier this week where Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson faced off Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in a golf competition. Barkley took a swing at Bayless in a nod to Shannon Sharpe leaving the FS1 show and getting a contract buyout from the sports network.

“He’s the best tight end, it’s between him and Gronk as the best ever. And I don’t want to leave out Shannon Sharpe,” Barkley said. “I want one of those jobs where I can get a buyout for working with an idiot.”

Barkley later joked, “What do you think Ernie? You think I can get a buyout for working with Shaq? I’m just saying, if they’re gonna give people buyouts if they’re working with a damn idiot, I want one too!”

This was not the first time that Barkley took a swing at Bayless. In early June of this year, Barkley mentioned that he wanted a buyout for working with a “damn idiot” aiming the joke at his TNT co-host Kenny Smith.

“I read an article today,” Barkley said referring to the news that Sharpe was leaving his Undisputed co-hosting duties. “If you work with a damn idiot, they’ll buy you out.”