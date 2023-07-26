Sineád O’Connor Remembered By Peers As Visionary, Brave And “True Embodiment Of A Punk Spirit”

Irish singer, songwriter and activist Sineád O’Connor, whose death at 56 was announced by her family today, is being remembered by her peers as an icon whose commitment to honest expression, in both her music and her life, was unwavering.
“I hope there’s peace for Sineád at last,” tweeted country star Jason Isbell about O’Connor, who very publicly battled mental health issues over the years.
Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins wrote on Instagram, “Fiercely honest and sweet and funny, she was talented in ways I’m not sure she completely understood. But Sinead stands alone as a figure from our generation who was always true to the piercing voice within and without. And for that I will always admire and respect her. And never forget that she was once cancelled for an act of simple resistance. Her crime? Tearing up a photo.”
“Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something,” wrote Ice-T. “Unlike most people…. Rest Easy.”
O’Connor, posted British musician Tim Burgess, “was the true embodiment of a punk spirit. She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle. Hoping that she has found peace.”
Bear McCreary, the TV and film composer whose credits include Outlander – O’Connor sang the haunting theme song for the 2023 season opening titles – wrote that he was “gutted” by the loss.
“She was the warrior poet I expected her to be — wise and visionary, but also hilarious,” McCreary wrote. “She and I laughed a lot. We were writing new songs together, which will now never be complete.
We’ve all lost an icon. I’ve lost a friend.”
O’Connor was also praised by Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who tweeted that her “music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare…Ar dheis Dé go Raibh a hAnam.” The latter phrase is roughly translated as “May her faithful soul be at the right hand of God.”
Melissa Etheridge, Susanna Hoffs and others also posted tributes. Read them below. Deadline will update this post as new ones arrive.
