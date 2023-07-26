Sineád O’Connor Remembered By Peers As Visionary, Brave And “True Embodiment Of A Punk Spirit”

Irish singer, songwriter and activist Sineád O’Connor, whose death at 56 was announced by her family today, is being remembered by her peers as an icon whose commitment to honest expression, in both her music and her life, was unwavering.

“I hope there’s peace for Sineád at last,” tweeted country star Jason Isbell about O’Connor, who very publicly battled mental health issues over the years.

Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins wrote on Instagram, “Fiercely honest and sweet and funny, she was talented in ways I’m not sure she completely understood. But Sinead stands alone as a figure from our generation who was always true to the piercing voice within and without. And for that I will always admire and respect her. And never forget that she was once cancelled for an act of simple resistance. Her crime? Tearing up a photo.”

“Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something,” wrote Ice-T. “Unlike most people…. Rest Easy.”

O’Connor, posted British musician Tim Burgess, “was the true embodiment of a punk spirit. She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle. Hoping that she has found peace.”

Bear McCreary, the TV and film composer whose credits include Outlander – O’Connor sang the haunting theme song for the 2023 season opening titles – wrote that he was “gutted” by the loss.

“She was the warrior poet I expected her to be — wise and visionary, but also hilarious,” McCreary wrote. “She and I laughed a lot. We were writing new songs together, which will now never be complete.

We’ve all lost an icon. I’ve lost a friend.”

O’Connor was also praised by Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who tweeted that her “music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare…Ar dheis Dé go Raibh a hAnam.” The latter phrase is roughly translated as “May her faithful soul be at the right hand of God.”

Melissa Etheridge, Susanna Hoffs and others also posted tributes. Read them below. Deadline will update this post as new ones arrive.

Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinéad O’Connor.



Ar dheis Dé go Raibh a hAnam. https://t.co/JVHxz7Kv2Z — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) July 26, 2023

I am gutted by the loss of #SineadOConnor .



We’ve all lost an icon. I’ve lost a friend. #RIP — Bear McCreary 🐻🎶 (@bearmccreary) July 26, 2023

This is such a tragedy. What a loss. She was haunted all her life. What a talent. I remember my first Grammy show meeting this small shy Irish girl. #Sinead #RIPSinead Sinead O’Connor Dead at 56 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/DPTd1tNmZT — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) July 26, 2023

Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy..🙏🏽 https://t.co/3nbO3w22zv — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 26, 2023

Such sad shitty news. Sing in Power forever Sinead.🎤💔 https://t.co/1ZzMWQGho8 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) July 26, 2023

Sad to hear about Sińead O’Connor passing. Her story… if you don’t know it? Take a minute. May she rest in peace. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) July 26, 2023

I hope there’s peace for Sinéad at last pic.twitter.com/9EpvfA3EVb — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) July 26, 2023

This is just unbelievably sad. What more can be said? She was an amazing talent. Her music will live on. RIP Sinead. https://t.co/Wf3aQPZZ73 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) July 26, 2023

I saw Sinéad live many times. First time when I was 12. With my sister, with my mom. My wife and I listened to her all the time. My son Henry listened to her & I think about him when I listen to her now. I was so sad when her son died. I love her she is my hero in art & honesty. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 26, 2023

I interviewed Sinéad O’Connor more than 20 years ago and the conversation was illuminating and i will always remember it and her. May her memory be a blessing https://t.co/zELCAkHYxL — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 26, 2023