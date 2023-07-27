Sineád O’Connor Death Not “Suspicious”, Says London Metro Police; Cause Not Yet Disclosed

The cause of singer Sinéad O’Connor’s death has not been disclosed, but London’s Metropolitan police say the death is not being treated as “suspicious.”

In a statement released to press today, police said officers were called to a residential address in the Herne Hill area of south London yesterday at 11:18 a.m. on a report of an “unresponsive woman.”

“Officers attended,” the statement continued. “A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

O’Connor had only recently moved back to London after more than 20 years away, tweeting that she was “very happy to be home.” She was hospitalized last year after posting disturbing tweets after her 17-year-old son Shane died by suicide. She recently wrote that she has “Been living as undead night creature since. . He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

The singer-activist’s family confirmed her death yesterday, releasing a statement reading, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Her death prompted an outpouring of tributes from fellow musicians, fans and Irish dignitaries. Read a selection here.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources.