Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies’ Gets VOD & DVD Release After Cancellation & Paramount+ Removal

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Venice: Watch Lineup Live & Follow Updates; Fest Says Only One U.S. Movie Dropped Out Due To Strike
Read the full story

‘Silo’ Season 2 Shoot On Indefinite Hiatus As Strikes Hit Apple’s Most-Watched Drama Series

Silo
'Silo' stars Rebecca Ferguson Apple

EXCLUSIVE: Filming on the second season of Apple TV+ sci-fi thriller Silo has entered an indefinite hiatus amid the Hollywood strikes.

The series starring Rebecca Ferguson had planned to take a break in the UK this week as it switched over sets, but Deadline hears Apple is now expected to extend the pause until further notice.

Based on Hugh Howey’s trilogy of dystopian novels, Silo has been shooting at Hoddesdon Studios in Hertfordshire with a cast that also includes Tim Robbins and Rashida Jones. AMC Studios produces.

Related Stories

Deadline understands that the third season of Foundation, another Apple sci-fi drama, is also expected to be impacted by the actors’ and writers’ strikes.

Featuring Jared Harris and Lee Pace, the adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s books has been shooting in Prague, Czech Republic, though Apple is yet to officially confirm Season 3. Skydance Television produces.

Silo, which quickly established itself as Apple’s number-one drama series, is the latest high-profile casualty of the strikes in the UK.

Deadline revealed last week that Andor‘s Season 2 shoot would fall short of the finish line after actors walked off set. Films impacted include Rami Malek thriller Amateur, Deadpool 3, and Wicked.

Apple declined to comment.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad