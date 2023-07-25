‘Silo’ Season 2 Shoot On Indefinite Hiatus As Strikes Hit Apple’s Most-Watched Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Filming on the second season of Apple TV+ sci-fi thriller Silo has entered an indefinite hiatus amid the Hollywood strikes.

The series starring Rebecca Ferguson had planned to take a break in the UK this week as it switched over sets, but Deadline hears Apple is now expected to extend the pause until further notice.

Based on Hugh Howey’s trilogy of dystopian novels, Silo has been shooting at Hoddesdon Studios in Hertfordshire with a cast that also includes Tim Robbins and Rashida Jones. AMC Studios produces.

Deadline understands that the third season of Foundation, another Apple sci-fi drama, is also expected to be impacted by the actors’ and writers’ strikes.

Featuring Jared Harris and Lee Pace, the adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s books has been shooting in Prague, Czech Republic, though Apple is yet to officially confirm Season 3. Skydance Television produces.

Silo, which quickly established itself as Apple’s number-one drama series, is the latest high-profile casualty of the strikes in the UK.

Deadline revealed last week that Andor‘s Season 2 shoot would fall short of the finish line after actors walked off set. Films impacted include Rami Malek thriller Amateur, Deadpool 3, and Wicked.

Apple declined to comment.