‘Sigue Mi Voz’: Ariana Godoy Webnovel Gets Film Adaptation With Wattpad Webtoon, Beta & Zeta Studios On Board

EXCLUSIVE: Venezuelan author Ariana Godoy’s Spanish-language webnovel Sigue Mi Voz is being adapted into a feature film.

Wattpad Webtoon Studios and Iberian producers Zeta Studios and Beta Fiction Spain have teamed to create the movie, which is based on the Wattpad novel of the same name that currently has more than 28 million reads on the platform.

This marks the first time a Spanish-language Wattpad Webtoons Studios production has premiered theatrically. Writer Godoy is one of the platform’s most-read authors, with her 20 titles accumulating more than 850 million online. Her biggest webnovel, A Traves de Mi Ventana has more than 370 million alone.

Sigue Me Voz, which was also published by Penguin Random House, follows Klara, who experiences a mental health crisis that keeps her at home for 76 days, during which she does nothing but listen to her favorite radio show. She begins to develop feelings for the show’s host, Kang, but wonders if they are real and if she can overcome her fears and step back into the real world.

Aron Levitz, Lindsey Weems Ramey and Bego Robles will executive produce for Wattpad Webtoon Studios, with Director of International Development and Production Robles also overseeing development of the film in Spain. Antonio Asensio and Paloma Molina will produce for Zeta Studios and Mercedes Gamero and Pablo Nogueroles will do the same for Beta Fiction Spain.

“Ariana is an incredible author whose stories continue to smash records and deeply resonate with audiences across the world in every format,” said Levitz, President of Wattpad Webtoon Studios. “It’s an incredible privilege to continue working with her and bring her fans these adaptations, especially with producing partners who understand her exceptional vision as much as we do.”

Wattpad Webtoon Studios came into being following the 2021 acquisition of social storytelling platform Wattpad by Naver, the South Korean Internet conglom, which combined Wattpad’s studio operations with those for its digital comics platform Webtoon and committed $100M to the new entity for development and production financing.

It has since worked with Netflix, Sony Pictures Television, The Jim Henson Company, Vertigo Entertainment, Constantin Film, Penguin Random House, Hachette Book Group and has partnerships with the likes of Fremantle, Leone Films in Italy and France’s Mediawan.

Last year the company announced development on feature film El Tiempo Que te Doy, with Inés Pintor and Pablo Santidrián tapped as writers and directors, and notably tapped former Berlanti Studios, AMC Networks and Fox TV exec David Madden as its Head of Global Entertainment.

“Sigue Mi Voz represents a new approach to the genre with a different theme and tone,” says Mercedes Gamero, CEO of Beta Fiction Spain, the Iberian production arm of European production financier and distributor Beta that launched last year.

“By accompanying Klara and Kang in their journey of falling in love, it sheds light on very relevant topics in today’s social conversation, such as mental health, and the value of friendship, love, and family support to overcome the ups and downs that life brings. It’s a story of light and hope, of resilience and bravery that will illuminate the big screen.”

Since launch, Beta has released two theatrical films 13 Exorcismos from Jacobo Martínez and Pray for the Devil from Daniel Stamm and is currently working on several projects, including La Infiltrada, directed by Arantxa Echevarría, and Dolores, based on the book ‘La Pasionaria: The Unexpected Life of Dolores Ibárruri’ and with a screenplay by Michel Gaztambide and Alejandro Hernández.

“The themes in Sigue Mi Voz are ones that need to be handled with the utmost care,” added Paloma Molina and Antonio Asensio, producers at Zeta Studios. “This will be our first collaboration with Wattpad Webtoon Studios and Beta, and we look forward to the great challenge and great responsibility it will be to bring this story to life.”

Zeta is best known for TV series such as Elite for Netflix and Movistar+’s Reyes de la Noche. It also produced feature film We Were Songs, which was an adaptation of Elísabet Benavent’s novels, and El Vecino, Netflix’s first original comedy in Spain. Currently in production or post-production García!, a series for HBO Max, Better Days, a co-production with Paramount for Prime Video and Mediaset, and Without a Trace, a drama series for Prime Video.