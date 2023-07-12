‘Shrinking’ Star Jessica Williams Celebrates First Emmy Nom By Hitting The Picket Lines In Support Of WGA

Jessica Williams just earned her first Emmy nomination for her portrayal of no-nonsense therapist Gaby in Apple TV’s Shrinking, and she spoke to Deadline about the monumental moment in her career while she was getting dressed to hit the picket line at Disney in support of the WGA writers strike.

“What was great about playing Gaby—sorry, I’m getting ready to go picket while talking to you at the same time,” Williams, a former Daily Show senior correspondent, told Deadline on Wednesday.

“What was great about Gaby was knowing how they wanted her to counterbalance Harrison [Ford’s] character [Dr. Paul Rhoades] and Jason [Segal’s] character [Jimmy Laird] while she also has her own life and her own stuff going on,” she continued. “So [to bring her to life], I just worked backward. I knew her beats in general but she was also someone who says what she thinks and wears her heart on her sleeve. Harrison, Jason and Christa Miller were great scene partners so I always felt supported, and that I had the freedom to be Gaby,” she added.

At first thought, it could be intimidating for nearly any actor to play opposite Ford, a Hollywood legend with many decades of experience under his belt. While Williams admits she was nervous going in but reveals the Indiana Jones star quickly made her feel at ease.

“Working with him was great. He was so supportive and he’s just a really good actor. Many times I would watch him work and there’s so much to learn by watching people like that,” Williams said. “But in my thoughts, I knew I had to take care of myself so that as an actor I could also support him. I think he is used to being famous but he’s very grounded. He is aware of how that can make people feel so he does a great job of helping people feel comfortable.”

Gaby and Paul make for a modern-day odd couple: he is a curmudgeon who is set in his ways, while she’s bold and outgoing with no fear of telling people exactly what she thinks. And together, they make small screen magic across the show’s 10-episode first season.

“What works and what’s magical about their relationship is that Harrison is really great at seeming like a curmudgeon, but you know he’s happy to be there like his character. I think that’s the magic and charm of Harrison,” Williams shared. “When he’s with Gaby, she does a really good job of opening him up a little bit while either being annoying or kind of embarrassing. I think she’s like a little kid to him. She’s very disarming, and that’s what works for them. And I really liked seeing a millennial Black lady with this older white man on screen, which you don’t necessarily see that much of,” she added.

Williams admits it’s a bittersweet moment to be recognized for her work when writers are currently on day 72 of their strike and SAG-AFTRA, which she is a member of, will announce whether they’ve made a deal with the AMPTP tonight by 11:59 p.m.

“I think that everything that’s happening, these negotiations and talks are necessary. I’m here to support my union and I stand in solidarity with the WGA,” she said. “And, you know, it is what it is but I’m going out and picketing because it’s important. This is really important, but very surreal.”