‘Shooting Stars’: LeBron James Origin Story Becomes Peacock’s Most-Watched Original Film In First 4 Weeks

Mookie Cook as LeBron James in "Shooting Stars" Oluwaseye Olusa/Universal Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: LeBron James’ origin story is striking a chord with audiences on Peacock.

The original film Shooting Stars has now become Peacock’s most-watched original film in its first four weeks of availability.

Since its June 2 premiere, Shooting Stars has remained the #1 original film every weekend on Peacock. Specific viewership data for the film isn’t available.

Peacock currently streams nine original films, including Praise This, They/Them, Meet Cute and Sick.

Directed by Chris Robinson and based on the book by LeBron James and Buzz Bissinger, Shooting Stars is the origin story of a basketball superhero, revealing how James and his childhood friends become the No. 1 high school team in the country, launching James’ breathtaking career as a four-time NBA champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

The cast of Shooting Stars includes Marquis “Mookie” Cook, Wood Harris, Caleb McLaughlin, Khalil Everage, Avery S. Willis, Jr., Sterling “Scoot” Henderson, Dermot Mulroney, Natalie Paul, Diane Howard, Algee Smith and Katlyn Nichol.

Academy Award-nominees Rachel Winter and Terence Winter produced the film along with Maverick Carter’s The SpringHill Company. Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson also produce.

