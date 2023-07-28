Shohei Ohtani Staying With Los Angeles Angels, Celebrates With First Complete Game, Two HRs

Shohei Ohtani will not be traded at the upcoming MLB deadline, the Los Angeles Angels said today. Baseball’s brightest star can be a free agent after this season, but for now, Southern California fans can bask in his talents for at least the next two months.

To celebrate, Ohtani delivered his first complete game in the first game of a doubleheader, then slugged two home runs in the nightcap. It marked yet another MLB mlestone for Ohtani, who became the first player to throw a shutout in one game of a doubleheader and hit a homer (in this case, two) in the second.

Because Ohtani can be a free agent after this season, the Angels considered trading him for what would be a substantial prospect haul. But they’ve decided to stay the course and pursue a wild card berth in the playoffs.

Ohtani’s two home runs in the second game gives him 38 on the year, leading MLB.

The Angels backed up their decision to keep Ohtani by making a big trade with the Chicago White Sox for pitcher Lucas Giolito and reliever Reynaldo Lopez. They gave up the No. 2 and 3 prospects in their system to obtain them.

“We’re going to roll the dice and see what happens,” general manager Perry Minasian said.