‘Sherwood’ Adds David Harewood, Monica Dolan & More Season 2 Cast

James Graham’s BBC drama Sherwood has added more than a dozen Season 2 cast members including David Harewood and Monica Dolan.

One of the BBC’s most-watched drama series last year moves to the present day for its second season. Homeland star Harewood and BAFTA-winner Dolan are joined by Robert Lindsay, Sharlene Whyte (Stephen, Small Axe), Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones, Vigil), Ria Zmitrowicz (The Power, Three Girls), Aisling Loftus (The Midwich Cuckoos, War and Peace), Robert Emms (Andor, Chernobyl), Michael Balogun (Top Boy, The Lehman Trilogy), Christine Bottomley(Domina, Back To Life), Oliver Huntingdon (The Rising, Happy Valley) Jorden Myrie (Mood, The Strays) and Conor Deane (All Creatures Great & Small, Newark) and Bethany Asher (Wild Bill, Mobility).

Leads David Morrissey and Lesley Manville are reprising their roles and the second season is being directed by three-time BAFTA nominee Clio Barnard, with Quiz scribe Graham penning the six episodes. The show follows the happenings in a small, former mining village in Graham’s home county of Nottinghamshire. The second season moves forward to the present day, introducing two new families that find themselves entangled with the Sparrows, entering a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge, and betrayal.

The first season was a hit, securing millions of viewers per week and being nominated for three BAFTAs, with Adeel Akhtar winning for Best Supporting Actor.

Sherwood series two is produced by House Productions. Graham has written all six episodes and will be an executive producer on the series. Barnard is lead director and EP, and the producer is Kate Ogborn (Life After Life; The North Water). Juliette Howell, Tessa Ross and Harriet Spencer are executive producers for House Productions and Jo McClellan for the BBC. BBC Studios, which owns House Productions, is the international distributor of both series.