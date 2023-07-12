Sharon Horgan On ‘Bad Sisters’ Emmy Nominations & Season 2: They’ll Deal With “The Aftermath” Of Murder “In A Really Delicious Way”

Sharon Horgan was walking into an osteopath appointment in her native Ireland when she got the news she was double Emmy-nominated for writing and starring in Bad Sisters.

The show, which is adapted from a Flemish series, and streams on Apple TV+, follows the Garvey sisters who—spoiler alert— conspire to murder their sister’s manipulative and abusive husband.

Horgan, though delighted with her nominations, managed to “keep it in” during her medical appointment, she laughed. Although hers is the only acting nomination on the show, Horgan hopes the whole team can come to LA for the Emmys.

For now, she is working hard on writing Season 2, as the show’s many fans anxiously await the next installment.

“I was working until 1:30 in the morning on my rewrites,” she said. “I feel like the thing we wanted to do with the second series is to make it in a lot of ways very familiar, and in a lot of ways completely different because you need to sort recognize and still connect to a story, but from a writing point of view, you don’t want to be repeating yourself and going over old ground. I think the thing that interests me is the ‘what happens next’ of it.”

At the end of last season, “There is a joyfulness,” Horgan said, but every single one of their lives has been impacted incredibly negatively. And so it’s the aftermath of that. Lots of things happened in the first season that we’re able to use in a really delicious way, but I can’t really tell you how.”