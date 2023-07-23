‘Shark Tank’ Reality Show Star Daymond John Gets Restraining Order Against Contestants

“Shark Tank” star panelist Daymond John was granted a permanent restraining order on Friday against three former contestants. They were posting on social media about their alleged “nightmare” experience with him, court papers claim.

Former NFL defensive end Al “Bubba” Baker, his wife Sabrina, and daughter Brittani were ordered by a New Jersey federal court to stop speaking publicly about their experience with John. They appeared on the show in 2014.

The Bakers were also ordered to clear “disparaging” social media posts about John and their business relationship.

Court filings state Bubba’s Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs, the Bakers’ company, are accusing John of trying to take control of their entity.

“All the Bakers’ posts are negative, disparaging, or both and certainly could impact DFV’s and John’s reputation, goodwill, and credibility,” US District Judge Robert Kugler wrote in his ruling, referring to the DF Ventures entity John set up to do business with the family.

“These posts clearly caused reputational harm that John will now have to deal with and counter.”

Earlier, the Bakers complained to the LA Times that John and his associates had misled them, tried to take their business, and deprived them of profits in the show’s aftermath.

The Bakers accepted an on-air offer from John for a $300,000 investment for 30% of their boneless ribs company.

They claimed the offer was later revised off-air to $100,000 for a greater 35% stake.

John issued a statement after the TRO ruling.

“Today’s decision against the Bakers, their company, and their false statements is a moment of vindication,” John said in a statement.

“The actual facts, the record, and the federal Judge’s opinion have confirmed that I did not — and could not have — committed any wrongdoing. I have always upheld transparency and honesty throughout my journey as an entrepreneur.

“I am grateful for the support that I’ve received during this time and will continue defending my reputation with the same passion I bring to empowering fellow entrepreneurs.”