Relationship Guru Shan Boodram Tapped To Host Reality Series ‘The Marriage Pact’ For The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel has tapped relationship expert Shan Boodram to host its upcoming reality series, The Marriage Pact.

The eight-episode series follows single friends who must fulfill or break a promise from the past: a pact to marry if both are still single by a certain age. Viewers will follow the five participating couples, as their relationships are put to the test, to discover whether they are truly meant to say, “I do.”

Boodram currently also hosts the popular podcast Lovers and Friends and boasts a cool 1.7M followers across her social media channels. She is also the author of the book The Game of Desire and previously hosted and executive produced the Quibi series Sexology with Shan Boodram.

She recently served as the sex and relationship expert on Peacock’s dating show Ex-Rated, hosted by Andy Cohen. She is also an intimacy expert and workshop facilitator on Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle.

“Gone are the days where summer flings are trendy, today people want slow, invested love and The Marriage Pact is right on trend to deliver an incredibly intimate look at what it looks like to go from friends to intense lovers in real life and real time,” Boodram said. “I couldn’t be more proud to host this experience on Roku or more excited to see how our Marriage Pact couples inspire and shock the world.”

The Marriage Pact is series produced by Maven, a Boat Rocker company. Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh, president of Maven, serves as executive producer, with Peter Scalettar and Jessica Nahmias also serving as executive producers. Kimberly Goodman serves as showrunner.

The relationship experiment series will debut Friday, August 4, on The Roku Channel.

Shan Boodram is repped by APA (now IAG), managed by Adam Krasner at Two West Entertainment, and Anita Sharma at Sharma Law.