ESPN Analyst Shaka Hislop Says He’ll Seek Out “Best Medical Opinion” Following “Awkward” On-Air Collapse

Shaka Hislop, the ESPN analyst and former soccer player who fainted on-air Sunday during pre-game coverage of a match between Real Madrid and AC Milan at the Rose Bowl, provided an update on his condition today, saying he’ll “seek out the best medical opinion I can get and listen to what my doctors have to say.”

In a brief video message posted on social media (watch it below), Hislop says, “Well, that was awkward. What a 24 hours this has been. Listen, every so often life gives you a moment to pause, and this was mine.”

The 54-year old Hislop, who collapsed while chatting with his ESPN co-host Dan Thomas, adds, “My response now has to be to seek out the best medical opinion that I can get and listen to what my doctors have to say.”

Hislop then goes on to thank his family, friends and colleagues who reached out following the incident. He also thanks Thomas, “my ESPN family,” the camera operators and the medical staff at the Rose Bowl.

“I know now that even when we argue and disagree I have the fullest support of each and every one of you,” he says. “I’m looking forward to getting back to doing what I enjoy doing most. See you in a bit.”

In a written message accompanying the video on Instagram, Hislop added an addendum: “A few hours after recording this message I learned of the passing of Trevor Francis and Chris Bart Williams, a player I knew, played against, and coached with at Quinnipiac. When life gives you reason to pause, take it, be grateful for it. I’ve hated the experience of being this spoken about. But I have never been more appreciative for the collective support. Thank you, every single one of you. I am grateful.”