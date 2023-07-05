‘Sex Education’ To End With Season 4 On Netflix — Watch The Teaser

Class won’t be in session for much longer on Netflix’s Sex Education.

The series will end with Season 4, which is set for September 21, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

In a teaser for the new season, which was also released on Wednesday, Asa Butterfield’s Otis Milburn doesn’t appear to be any more eloquent with his words than he was when he began his journey as a sex therapist at Moordale Secondary.

“Thinking about sex comes very naturally, because I learned everything I know about sex from my mom,” he tells a crowd of college students, much to their horror.

Watch the full teaser above.

Back for Season 4 alongside Butterfield are Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar and Daniel Ings.

The news of the final season is not a complete shocker, considering several of the main cast members had already publicly expressed that they wouldn’t be returning for a potential Season 5. In February, Mackey told the RadioTimes that she’d “said goodbye to Maeve” after previously revealing that she would be taking a step back in Season 4 and her character would reportedly not be as prevalent.

Gatwa, who also co-stars with Mackey in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and is set to become the new lead on Doctor Who, recently wrapped filming his character of Eric.

Season 4 of Sex Education also saw a major cast shakeup with multiple actors exiting the series which include Rakhee Thakrar, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison and Simone Ashley.