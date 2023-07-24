‘Sesame Street’ Reacts To Twitter Rebrand To X With Other Brands Like ITVX, Channel 4 & Wendy’s Joining The Meme Game

Elon Musk announced a rebrand to , which is now going to be known as X.

As the X takes over the bird, many have taken to the social platform to share their reactions. Among the many people sharing their thoughts was the official Sesame Street account.

The children’s show known for teaching kids about numbers and letters made a cheeky meme amid the X takeover.

“The letter X will be holding a press conference later today,” read the post along with a screenshot of the letter X on a podium with a microphone.

The letter X will be holding a press conference later today. #TwitterX pic.twitter.com/qXKNYLTqLe — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) July 24, 2023

The always shady Wendy’s account made light of the amount of money Musk shed to buy the Twitter platform last year.

“That’s his most expensive X yet,” read the post.

That’s his most expensive X yet 😮 — Wendy’s (@Wendys) July 24, 2023

UK’s Channel 4 wished X luck in its rebrand noting that they rebranded their streaming service by their original name.

“People still call our streaming service 4OD so good luck,” read the tweet.

Some X users were surprised that it wasn’t called 4OD and Channel 4 further clarified they are just simply known as Channel 4.

For everyone saying "IT'S NOT CALLED 4OD?!" we are just Channel 4 now. https://t.co/KWk7VDQkz4 — Channel 4 (@Channel4) July 24, 2023

Similarly, UK’s ITV recently rebranded their on-demand service to ITVX and when an X user asked what they had to say, they replied, “Fuming.”

Fuming. 😒 — ITVX (@ITVX) July 24, 2023 ITVX also compared their logo with the micro-blogging site’s logo asking users, “Who wore it best?”

In another post, ITVX joked they had “an emergency rebrand” swapping the X for the Twitter bird icon.

We've had an emergency rebrand pic.twitter.com/uSq1KQW6W2 — ITVX (@ITVX) July 24, 2023

“Feels like we’ve won twitter today…,” read another post from ITVX. “We mean X woops.”

We mean X woops 😬 — ITVX (@ITVX) July 24, 2023

X CEO Linda Yaccarino opened up about the Twitter rebrand over the weekend following Musk’s announcement saying that the platform was going to be more than micro-blogging and powered by AI.

“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine,” Yaccarino posted.

“We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started,” she added. “There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. @elonmusk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world.”