‘Selling Sunset’ Star Amanza Smith Signs With Key Talent Management

Amanza Smith, one of the stars of Selling Sunset, has signed with Key Talent Management in all areas including unscripted, developments and social media.

Smith joined the Netflix reality series in Season 2 as a full-time cast member becoming the newest real estate agent and interior designer at the Oppenheim Group. The reality TV personality has been with the show through Season 6, which was released earlier this year.

The interior designer has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, 34.5K followers on TikTok and over 15K followers on X.

Smith’s previous television credits included being a briefcase model on the game show Deal or No Deal.

In the latest season of Selling Sunset, Smith opened up about her health concerns and frightened of having cancer. Smith would later confirm she was “cancer free” but weeks later was hospitalized due to a blood infection. The reality star was released from the hospital after a month-long stay following “excruciating” pain. Following surgery to remove the infection, Smith was released and has been on the mend.

Key Talent Management represents actors, directors, writers, and musicians. Its clients also include Pitch Perfect series actor Shelley Regner, Israeli/Spanish actress Gal Macadar, actor and dancer Asaf Goren, Colombian/Spanish star Édgar Vittorino, and Argentinian actors Gaston Dalmau and Daniela Aita.